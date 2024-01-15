Tampa International Airport on Track to Improve Its Passenger Experience

DALLAS — Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Florida is making efforts to enhance the customer experience both at the airport and on its website. In line with its ongoing development projects, TPA is introducing a self-service bag drop service and improving security checkpoints.

Tampa Airport is set to launch a self-service bag drop facility in its Rental Car Center. Passengers will be able to use designated airport kiosks to tag and drop off their luggage, reducing the need to wait in lines for assistance from airport staff.

However, personnel will still be available to help passengers who require assistance. The aim is to provide a faster and more convenient process for those who choose to utilize this new service. The launch date is expected to be before the summer of 2024.

By the end of this year, TPA also plans to upgrade the seating and baggage claim areas. This involves expansion work to create more space at the Airside A and Airside E security checkpoints. The Airside E expansion is expected to be operational in 2025.

Tampa International Airport. Photo: TPA

New-look Website

Furthermore, TPA is set to introduce a revamped website that offers an enhanced user experience. The employees at Hillsborough County Aviation Authority have dedicated several months to conceptualizing and brainstorming ideas to enhance the airport’s website.

The goal is to create a new-look website that aligns with the airport’s mission and vision while also providing customers with valuable information to assist them during their travels.

The launch of the improved website is anticipated to take place in the first half of this year. The redesigned website will include new features and pages that prioritize user-friendliness and relevance for travelers and website users.

Featured image: Tampa International Airport exterior. Photo: TPA