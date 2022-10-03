Swissport Begins Ground Ops at Milan Linate Airport

DALLAS – Swiss aviation services company Swissport took over Milan Linate Airport’s (LIN) ground handling operations this weekend.

From October 1, 2022, the Opfikon-based company, which provides airport ground, lounge hospitality and cargo handling services, started performing services like check-in, gate and boarding, hospitality in airport lounges, and lost and found services as part of its deal with the Italian airport.

We can recall that Swissport started offering airport ground handling services at Rome-Fiumicino Airport (FCO) on July 14, 2022. Due to high passenger volumes during the summer travel season, the company served over 900,000 people and managed 7,225 flights for 42 airlines at FCO until the end of August 2022.

Marina Bottelli, general manager of Swissport Italy, said, “We are honored to be serving ITA Airways at their national hub in Milan as well. This is a further step in our expansion strategy in Italy and we are very pleased to welcome 104 former Alitalia employees. Their professionalism will be the key to success for a reliable operation at Milan Linate.”

Swissport will support ITA Airways (AZ) with its services at LIN, which is the third international airport of Milan, the second-largest city and largest urban area of Italy, behind Malpensa Airport (MXP) and Orio al Serio Airport (BGY).

With LIN, Swissport now operates at 288 airports in 45 countries on six continents.

Featured image: Alfredo Falcone / LaPresse 14/07/2022 Roma, Italia Inizio attività SwissSport Italia Nella foto: un momento dell’evento