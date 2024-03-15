Surinam Airways to Phase-out Sole Airbus A340

DALLAS — Paramaribo-based (PBM) Surinam Airways (PY) introduced the A340-300 (PZ-TCW) into its fleet on June 11, 2023. The lease agreement was initially planned for just eight months but has been extended slightly by a few months.

Surinam Airways has issued a press release announcing the exit of its only Airbus A340-300. According to the statement, the aircraft is set to leave PY’s fleet on 24 March 2024. It will be returned to its lessor, V2 Aviation

The airline has a small fleet of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft and the leased Airbus A340-300, which will leave its fleet in the coming weeks. The airline intends to replace this with another long-haul, wide-body aircraft.

Surinam Airways PZ-TCR Airbus A340-313X. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Wide-body Aircraft for Long Haul Route

Scramble reports that PY seeks to purchase a suitable aircraft for scheduled long-haul flights to Europe. However, Surinam Airways will wet-lease an Airbus A330-200 from Maleth Aero until it secures an appropriate plane. This aircraft will operate PY’s flights between PBM and Amsterdam (AMS).

Surinam’s national carrier operates a compact route network comprising several regional destinations. From its hub in PBM, the airline offers scheduled flights to destinations including Aruba (AUA), Barbados (BGI), Belem (BEL), Curacao (CUR), Timehri (GEO) and Miami (MIA). The airline also operates Fifth and Seventh Freedom flights. It is permitted to carry passengers between specific destinations outside of Surinam.

The carrier offers scheduled flights on only one long-haul route. Having close ties with the Netherlands, the airline operates direct services between PBM and AMS.

Featured image: Surinam Airways PZ-TCR Airbus A340-313. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways