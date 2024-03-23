Sun d’Or Cancels Flights to Former Yugoslav Destinations

DALLAS — Israeli budget carrier, Sun d’Or (LY), the low-cost subsidiary belonging to El Al Israel Airlines (LY) has canceled most of its services to destinations in the former Yugoslav region.

EX-YU Aviation reports that Sun d’Or has confirmed the cancellation of most of its flights to destinations in the former Yugoslav republics. The cancellations include its planned new summer flights from Tel Aviv (TLV) to Belgrade (BEG) as well as the resumption of seasonal flights to Ljubljana (LJU) and Zagreb (ZAG). The airline cites the cause of these cancellations being difficulties in leasing aircraft.

”The continuation of fighting and the ramifications for the aviation world create difficulty in leasing aircraft and affect Sun d’Or’s ability to operate the planned flight schedule fully. The decision to cancel the flights comes after exhausting all possible options to operate them”, the airline said. Sun d’Or

These cancellations leave the Croatian capital ZAG with no scheduled flights to TLV. However, Croatia Airlines (OU) is expected to operate flights on the route this summer, circumstances permitting. These flights would only be operated on a charter basis.

Israeli carrier Israir (6H) will continue to operate between TLV and BEG throughout the summer, offering two weekly flights on this route. The carrier also plans to resume its seasonal services to LJU from June 4, with one weekly service through the summer.

4X-EHA El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-958ER. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Other European Routes

Alongside its flights to Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia, the budget carrier has also canceled its flights to Porto (OPO) in Portugal and Naples (NAP) in Italy. However, the airline has not canceled its seasonal flights to Tivat (TIV) in Montenegro. The country has seen a surge in tourism in recent years, with scores of visitors wanting to explore its UNESCO heritage sites including the magnificent Kotor Bay. The budget carrier will fly to TIV as planned this summer.

The airline has said that customers affected by these changes will receive full refunds. Alternatively, they may still choose to travel to the affected destinations while connecting through El Al’s services. It is also possible to exchange flight tickets for other European destinations served by LY.

“Customers who purchased tickets to destinations on the discussed routes will be able to choose from a variety of alternatives that include reaching the destination via connecting points through one of El Al’s destinations or exchanging the flight ticket to another one of LY’s destinations in Europe (except for Paris and London), or canceling the ticket and receiving a full monetary refund. All passengers will be updated about the cancellation of their flight in the coming days by SMS or email, and they will be able to choose their preferred option”, Sun d’Or noted. Sun d’Or

Feature Image: Sun D’or Airlines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Sun D’or