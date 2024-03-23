Sun d’Or Cancels Flights to Former Yugoslav Destinations
Airlines Routes

Sun d’Or Cancels Flights to Former Yugoslav Destinations

Sun D'or Airlines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Sun D'or

DALLAS — Israeli budget carrier, Sun d’Or (LY), the low-cost subsidiary belonging to El Al Israel Airlines (LY) has canceled most of its services to destinations in the former Yugoslav region.

EX-YU Aviation reports that Sun d’Or has confirmed the cancellation of most of its flights to destinations in the former Yugoslav republics. The cancellations include its planned new summer flights from Tel Aviv (TLV) to Belgrade (BEG) as well as the resumption of seasonal flights to Ljubljana (LJU) and Zagreb (ZAG). The airline cites the cause of these cancellations being difficulties in leasing aircraft.

”The continuation of fighting and the ramifications for the aviation world create difficulty in leasing aircraft and affect Sun d’Or’s ability to operate the planned flight schedule fully. The decision to cancel the flights comes after exhausting all possible options to operate them”, the airline said.

Sun d’Or

These cancellations leave the Croatian capital ZAG with no scheduled flights to TLV. However, Croatia Airlines (OU) is expected to operate flights on the route this summer, circumstances permitting. These flights would only be operated on a charter basis.

Israeli carrier Israir (6H) will continue to operate between TLV and BEG throughout the summer, offering two weekly flights on this route. The carrier also plans to resume its seasonal services to LJU from June 4, with one weekly service through the summer.

4X-EHA El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-958ER. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways
4X-EHA El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-958ER. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Other European Routes

Alongside its flights to Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia, the budget carrier has also canceled its flights to Porto (OPO) in Portugal and Naples (NAP) in Italy. However, the airline has not canceled its seasonal flights to Tivat (TIV) in Montenegro. The country has seen a surge in tourism in recent years, with scores of visitors wanting to explore its UNESCO heritage sites including the magnificent Kotor Bay. The budget carrier will fly to TIV as planned this summer.  

The airline has said that customers affected by these changes will receive full refunds. Alternatively, they may still choose to travel to the affected destinations while connecting through El Al’s services. It is also possible to exchange flight tickets for other European destinations served by LY.

“Customers who purchased tickets to destinations on the discussed routes will be able to choose from a variety of alternatives that include reaching the destination via connecting points through one of El Al’s destinations or exchanging the flight ticket to another one of LY’s destinations in Europe (except for Paris and London), or canceling the ticket and receiving a full monetary refund. All passengers will be updated about the cancellation of their flight in the coming days by SMS or email, and they will be able to choose their preferred option”, Sun d’Or noted.

Sun d’Or

Feature Image: Sun D’or Airlines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Sun D’or

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
South Africa-based aviation journalist who writes about airlines, routes, networks, new developments.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Finnair's A350-900XWB taxiing in Dallas after a flight from Stockholm Arlanda (ARN). Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways
Airlines, Trip Report

The Sweet Spot: Finnair’s Premium Economy to Helsinki

March 23, 2024
Malaysia Airlines Airbus A330neo Rendering. Photo: Airbus
Airbus, Airlines, Routes

Malaysia Airlines Announces New Destinations, Cabin

March 23, 2024
Ryanair 9H-QDK Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Ryanair Ramps Up Operations to Zagreb, Sarajevo

March 23, 2024
Hainan Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Milan-Chongqing Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo. Giacobbo/Airways
Airlines, Routes

In Photos: Hainan Airlines Inaugurates Chongqing-Milan Route

March 22, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X