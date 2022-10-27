Strong International Rebound Lifts AirAsia in Q3

DALLAS – Fueled by a rebound in international demand, Capital A Berhad, formally known as the AirAsia group, has posted positive results for the third quarter of 2022.

In a press release, the Malaysian-based group reported its four airlines experienced an international load factor of 86%, the highest result since the global pandemic. Their domestic load factor was a respectable 78%.

Strong demand saw seats sold for international flights increase by 107%, while domestic seats sold increased by 10%. Revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) increased by 2408 % while available seat kilometers (ASK) rose by 1760%.

AirAsia. Photo: Ratchapon Pipitsombat/Airways

A Return to Form

The group operated close to 45,000 flights, an increase of 1,460% over the less than 3,000 it operated in the same period last year and 9,000 more than in Q222. It utilized 103 aircraft over 426 routes, serving 103 destinations. This resulted in an ASK of 11,417 million, 44% of pre-pandemic levels.

Thai AirAsia (FD), with a load factor of 87%, showed the largest percentage increase, at 27%. AirAsia (AK) increased by 25% in Malaysia, recording a load factor of 85%. Indonesia AirAsia (QZ) and Philippines AirAsia (Z2) also showed significant improvement.

Photo: Teleport AirAsia

AirAsia Cargo

Last month, AK increased its market share in the cargo sector by adding three A321P2F aircraft to the fleet of its dedicated cargo subsidiary Teleport. Next year, Teleport will add the full modified freighters, with the first joining the airline in Q123.

As foreign traffic in Asia improves, the company, which mainly relies on belly space in AirAsia’s 200+ aircraft, hopes to enhance performance in HY2.

Featured image: 9M-NEO AirAsia (A320neo Livery) Airbus A320 NEO WIMM KNO. Photo: Wilbert Tana/Airways