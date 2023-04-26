STARLUX’s First US-Bound Flight Lands at LAX

DALLAS- Taiwanese Carrier STARLUX Airlines (JX) has officially begun direct flights between Taiwan and the United States, with its maiden flight from Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) touching down at Los Angeles (LAX).

One of the carrier’s Airbus A350-900 (B-58503), operated the inaugural flight. JX took possession of its first widebody aircraft in October 2022, intending to fly them on long-haul routes like this one. Over time, the airline will receive 17 more deliveries of the Airbus A350-900. These aircraft have four first-class seats, 26 business-class seats, 36 premium economy, and 240 economy seats.

According to JX CEO Glenn Chai, the new TPE-LAX flight will open up the market, allowing the carrier to fly travelers between various destinations in Asia and North America. With time, the airline plans to expand its network further with other North American destinations.

Photo: STARLUX Airlines.

San Francisco Next on the Route Map

Indeed, the next big move for the Taiwanese carrier is a new route between Taiwan and San Francisco (SFO) that’s set to launch at the end of this year. In addition, Starlux plans to increase its TPE-LAX service route from five round trips a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays to a daily service in June.

Originally, the airline planned to debut its US service in June 2022. However, they ended up postponing their entry into the U.S. market due to the pandemic.

The inaugural flight also brought news of a new partnership with Alaska Airlines (AS), which will bring frequent fliers from both airlines access to a slew of new destinations worldwide.

Featured Image: Starlux Airlines.