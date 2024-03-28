Starlux Airlines to Introduce Seattle Flights

DALLAS – Taipei-based Starlux Airline (JX) has announced the launch of scheduled flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Portseattle.org reports that services will commence on August 16, 2024.

The airline will offer three rotations a week on this route. JX offers four cabins: First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy aboard its flights operated with a comfortable and fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900.

Services from TPE to SEA will be offered on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flights depart at 8.00 pm and arrive at 4.15 pm the same day (local time). Connections between SEA and TPE will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights depart SEA at 2.10 am and arrive in TPE at 5.10 am the following day (local time).

These services provide more options for passengers traveling across the Pacific, continuing to expand connectivity with Asia and helping to meet the increasing demand for flights to the region. Outbound passengers heading to TPE can connect to 21 Asian destinations.

The new service is set to benefit SEA’s sizable Asian community. As a key economic and technological hub, the city is steeped in diverse cultural influences

Starlux Airlines B-58501 Airbus A350-900. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Partnering with US carrier

JX has established a partnership with Alaska Airlines (AS). Passengers flying to SEA can connect to various destinations in the AS route network. Flying into the hub of its partner airline will provide passengers with seamless service between many destinations. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) has welcomed the announcement of JX’s flights between SEA and TPE.



“We’re delighted to host a new airline partner at SEA and serve as STARLUX’s third destination in the United States. At SEA, we’re continuing to find ways to meet a growing demand for travel, and that includes welcoming a wide variety of carriers and services to provide choices. We look forward to celebrating the inaugural flight later this summer,” stated Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) offers connections to 30 international destinations through 25 airlines. This is its fifth new international service for 2024, after AS’s route to Toronto (YTO) starting in May; Lufthansa’s (LH’) flights to Munich (MUC) beginning in May; Delta Air Lines (DL) to TPE starting in June; and China Airlines (CI) to TPE beginning in July.

