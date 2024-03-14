SriLankan Airlines, Korean Air’s New Codeshare Partnership

DALLAS — SriLankan Airlines (UL) and Korean Air (KE) have signed a new codeshare partnership, effective March 15, 2024.

This collaboration offers customers improved travel options and connections between Colombo and Seoul. Richard Nuttall, the CEO of SriLankan Airlines, expressed his excitement about this first-ever codeshare partnership with KE, emphasizing the goal to enhance connectivity between the two cities.

The partnership allows UL to codeshare on KE flights between Singapore and Seoul Incheon, enabling passengers to travel via Singapore on a single ticket between Colombo and Incheon. Similarly, KE will codeshare on UL flights between Colombo and Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Chennai in India, and Male in the Maldives.

With this collaboration, UL passengers can now have daily flights between Colombo and Seoul via Singapore. Additionally, KE passengers gain access to UL’s extensive network in the Indian Subcontinent, including multiple flights to nine Indian cities and the Maldives.

As with most codeshare agreements, this partnership aims to connect two or more regions, this time Sri Lanka and South Korea. It will provide UL and KE passengers with increased flight choices and seamless connections and strengthen the ties between the two nations.

Featured image: SriLankan Airlines, Korean Air tails. Render: SriLankan Airlines