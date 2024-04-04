SriLankan to Lease A330s Amid Aircraft Shortages

DALLAS — SriLankan Airlines (UL) will lease four widebody aircraft to operate scheduled services in its route network.

Colombo-based (CMB) carrier UL has been given the green light to lease four aircraft to operate scheduled flights. Sri Lanka Airlines is short of aircraft to operate its entire route network, so the airline has to approach the government for approval to lease additional aircraft.

SriLankan’s Cabinet has approved a proposal submitted by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva to award a contract to lease four widebody aircraft for Sri Lankan Aviation Company Limited. Newswire states that the government has decided to lease four widebody aircraft from ORIX Aviation and Aergo Capital Limited.

SriLankan Airlines 4R-ALN Airbus A330-343. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Aircraft Shortages at SriLankan

According to Colombogazette.com, UL’s Chairman Ashok Pathirage said it had managed to lease four aircraft at the lowest price. He said that despite the issues faced by the airline, there is demand for flights, and by operating services with leased aircraft, the company would still be able to generate income. He also said this would help to make the airline more profitable in the future. However, Pathirage noted there is a shortage of aircraft for some sectors.

Two aircraft will be leased from ORIX Aviation for a monthly fee of US$360,000 for a period of six years. Two aircraft will also be leased from Aergo Capital Limited for a monthly fee of US$365,000 for a period of eight years.

Featured image: SriLankan Airlines 4R-ALM Airbus A330-343. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways