Spirit Airlines Adds Charleston Service to Boston, New York

DALLAS — Charleston area residents will have an easier time traveling to the Northeast this spring with the introduction of new daily flights by Spirit Airlines (NK). Starting April 10, the ultra-low-cost carrier will offer flights from Charleston International Airport (CHS) to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA).
Spirit initially arrived at CHS in April 2023 and announced new flights to Las Vegas on the same day. These flights began operating in September 2023.
The ULCC currently offers daily flights from CHS to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Newark International Airport (EWR), in addition to the new routes to Boston and New York. The schedule for NK routes at CHS is as follows:
- Destination: Boston (BOS)
- Flights Available: Daily
- Launch Date: April 10, 2024
- Destination: New York (LGA)
- Flights Available: Daily
- Launch Date: April 10, 2024
- Destination: Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
- Flights Available: Daily
- Launch Date: April 5, 2023
- Destination: Las Vegas (LAS)
- Flights Available: 3x Weekly
- Launch Date: September 6, 2023
- Destination: Newark (EWR)
- Flights Available: Daily
- Launch Date: April 5, 2023
These routes provide convenient options for travelers from Charleston to major cities in the Northeast, as well as popular leisure destinations like Fort Lauderdale and Las Vegas. The daily flights to Boston and New York starting in April 2024 will further enhance the connectivity between Charleston and the Northeast region.
Featured image: Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft. Photo: Alexander Schraff/Airways