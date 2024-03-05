Spirit Airlines Axes 12 Routes, Adds 14 More

DALLAS – Florida-based Ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Spirit Airlines (NK) has announced significant changes to its summer route network. The airline will drop several routes and add many new ones.

As reported by Airline Geeks, NK will launch or resume flights on 14 routes while it cuts 12 routes from its flight schedule. The addition and removal of routes come when NK is battling with operational issues. Spirit, which operates an all-Airbus A320 series fleet, is experiencing setbacks due to engine issues on several new-generation NEO aircraft.

Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft. Photo: Alexander Schraff/Airways

12 Routes Scrapped

According to Airline Geeks, many routes will continue to operate into the summer, after which they will end. Some of these routes may also previously have been scheduled to resume but now will not.

Flights from Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Fort Meyers International Airport (RSW) and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) have been given the axe. Services from Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) to Fort Meyers International Airport (RSW), Las Vegas Harry Ried International Airport (LAS), Miami International Airport (MIA), and Tampa International Airport (TPA) will also end.

Flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) to Las Vegas Harry Ried International Airport (LAS) and Miami International Airport (MIA) will be scrapped. Furthermore, services between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Oakland International Airport (OAK) will also be terminated.

Flights from Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) to Miami International Airport (MIA), Memphis International Airport (MEM) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and Raleigh Durham International Airport (RDU) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) will also be dropped.

N903NK, Spirit Airlines Airbus A320neo @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

14 Routes Launched

Though Spirit will scrap flights on several routes, it will also launch flights on many new routes. All routes listed below will launch in May, except for the Houston to Charlotte service, which will launch on June 5.

Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) will see flights from four new destinations, including Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS), Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), San Diego International Airport (SAN), and Portland International Airport (PDX). Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) will offer flights to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) will provide services to and from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) will offer services to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) and New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

Flights will be launched between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Louisville Muhammed Ali International Airport (SDF). Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) will see the addition of flights to San Diego International Airport (SAN). At the same time, Indianapolis International Airport (IND) will get new flights to and from Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

Louisville Muhammed Ali International Airport (SDF) will offer scheduled flights to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) as well as Miami International Airport (MIA). New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) is set to see the addition of Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) flights.

Spirit’s route network adjustment results in an actual gain of two routes. Boston and Cleveland were the most affected in the route shake-up, losing four and three routes, respectively. On the other hand, Baltimore will see the most significant gains by adding four new routes. Two of these will be transcontinental flights to the west coast of the United States.

Featured image: Spirit Airlines A320 tails at LAX. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways