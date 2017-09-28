Spirit Airlines’ Puerto Rican Rescue & Relief Flight with Airways Aid to Operate Friday

MIAMI – Since Hurricane Maria, Aguadilla Airport (BQN) in Puerto Rico has had limited power, scarce services, and no air-conditioning while dozens of people are camping in front of the ticket counters wondering when they could get on a plane.

Many flights have been canceled, and the airport is in no condition to receive aircraft. So, how can Puerto Ricans travel on rescue flights from Aguadilla (BQN) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL)?

Spirit Airlines will assist people trying to leave BQN on flight number NK 6064 departing from Aguadilla’s Airport on Friday, September 29 at 12:20 p.m. The flight arrives to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) at 2:40 p.m.

There is limited availability on this flight. To book yourself as a passenger, please call 1-888-778-2436. Passengers should arrive at the airport by 9:20 a.m. for check-in. Spirit is running these relief flights free of charge.

To ensure they are able to accommodate the maximum number of people, the airline is limiting luggage to one checked bag and one carry-on per person.

The Airways Aid in association with Operation: Puerto Rico Care Lift has raised over $120,000 and 50,000 pounds in supplies and donations which are being distributed by special relief and scheduled flights. Airways Senior Partner and Managing Editor Chris Sloan and Discovery Channel’s Lara Richardson, who are leading the relief organization and a “Go Team” will be distributing supplies on the ground on Friday.

If you’d like to join our effort, please join 1000s of people in helping Puerto Rican’s in need of hope. The GoFundMe page is listed below.

https://www.gofundme.com/operationprcarelift