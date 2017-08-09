Swiss Completes First Commercial CSeries Flight to London City

MIAMI — Swiss, the launch customer for the Bombardier CSeries, began CSeries operations to London City Airport on August 8th. The flight, LX466, took off from Zurich (ZRH) at 5:34 p.m. and landed in London (LCY) at 5:58 p.m. (one-hour time difference between cities).

We’re delighted to welcome the @FlySWISS #CSeries with a special water cannon salute! pic.twitter.com/ELu719EZg8 — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) August 8, 2017

LX466 was the first commercial CSeries flight to London City Airport since Bombardier completed flight tests to prove to the EASA that the CSeries could handle the steep approach into the airport and short runway for takeoff.

“With SWISS beginning service to London City Airport with its new CSeries, this confirms the aircraft’s versatility allowing for short runway airports in urban areas,” said Sylvain Faust, Founder of FliegerFaust.com and close follower of the CSeries program to Airways last week.

Located in downtown London with many large buildings nearby, aircraft are forced to approach at a steep 5.5% instead of the regular 3%.

“We have prepared our pilots down to the finest detail to perform our new scheduled Bombardier C Series flights to London City,” says Peter Koch, SWISS’s C Series Fleet Chief. “And we’re delighted that we can now offer all the many attractions of the C Series, in inflight comfort and more, on this important route.”

“The C Series is the only commercial aircraft specifically designed for operations at challenging airports,” says Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “We are very proud of its performance, and we congratulate SWISS on this first CS100 commercial flight to London City.”

For London City, the new route proves that the CSeries can operate to the airport. In the future, the airport and Bombardier believe the CSeries will be able to fly transatlantic flights from London City Airport. For now, only Intra Europe flights will be offered with the CSeries.

“The inaugural commercial flight of the Bombardier C Series by Swiss International Air Lines is a landmark moment for London City Airport, and it is a pleasure to welcome the first passengers and crew from Zurich, following five years of preparation,” says Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer, London City Airport. “This next-generation aircraft is one of the quietest in operation, with greater fuel efficiency and longer range, setting a new standard for SWISS operations and London City.”

To date, Swiss has taken delivery of ten CSeries aircraft. Of these ten, eight are of the smaller CS100 variety and two are of the larger CS300 variety. airBaltic, the second operator of the CSeries, has taken delivery of six CS300s out of 20 on order.

Looking ahead, the next airline to take delivery of the Bombardier CSeries will be Korean Air in Q4 2017. In 2018, Delta Air Lines is scheduled to take delivery of their first Bombardier CSeries. Speaking to Airways, Sylvain Faust said Delta’s first CSeries will begin final assembly on the first work week of 2018. Airways will provide an update on the Delta CSeries in the coming weeks.

Photos Courtesy: London City Airport