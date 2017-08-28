Fly on Norwegian’s UNICEF Humanitarian Boeing 787 Flight

MIAMI – Norwegian Air announced they’ve teamed up with MegaDo to offer a flight on board Norwegian’s inaugural Boeing 787 UNICEF humanitarian flight.

Next month, Norwegian will take delivery of its first Dreamliner with a UNICEF livery. The airline will celebrate the event by carrying humanitarian aid on the Boeing 787 aircraft.

Norwegian is celebrating their 10th anniversary of their partnership with UNICEF. The carrier has previously painted a Boeing 737 based in Europe with a livery in honor of UNICEF Foundation. The airline has already made three humanitarian aid flights to the Central African Republic, Jordan for the largest refugee camp, and Mali.

The flight will take off in Copenhagen for Djibouti in Africa, where UNICEF has several refugee camps, including one of the largest in the world for Yemeni refugees. It is also the closest safe point to transport aid to Yemen. 144 tons of humanitarian aid cargo is set to be shipped from Djibouti across the Gulf of Aden to Yemen. Norwegian’s CEO, Bjørn Kjos, will join the flight to visit the refugee camp.

All proceeds will be donated to UNICEF.

Event Schedule

September 25th

09:00 – 11:00: Visit UNICEF’s Supply Division in Copenhagen.

09:00 – 12:00: Load 144 tons of emergency aid at CPH airport.

12:00 – 13:00: Celebrate the unveiling of Norwegian’s UNICEF Dreamliner and the aircraft’s inaugural flight.

13:00: Fly 144 tons of emergency aid from CPH to JIB.

21:00: Arrival JIB and offloading of cargo.

September 26th

08:00 – 12:00: Visit refugee camp outside of JIB (to be confirmed)

13:00: Fly to OSL.