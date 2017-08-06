First Delta A350 Lands In Atlanta

ATLANTA — The first Airbus A350-900 for Delta Air Lines touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 1:30 a.m. this morning. The aircraft, N501DN (MSN: 115), arrived after a nine-hour delivery flight from Toulouse, France.

Shortly after its arrival in Atlanta, Airways walked around the new aircraft.

Although the aircraft was delivered on July 13th, the aircraft has remained in Toulouse to be outfitted with wifi post-delivery.

N501DN completed its first flight on May 23rd and has since completed six additional test flights.

“The Airbus A350 sets a new standard of flying experience for our customers, representing years of product innovation as Delta continues to transform into a leading global carrier,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO. “Our new flagship A350 fits well in Delta’s long-haul network, combining an exceptional customer experience with strong operating economics and fuel-efficiency as we retire older, less-efficient aircraft.”

There are currently five additional Delta A350s undergoing various stages of assembly. At this time, the second A350 for Delta is at the Airbus Delivery Center in Toulouse awaiting customer flights. That aircraft, N502DN, will likely make its delivery flight in early September.

The third Delta A350 is having its cabin installed or as Airbus calls it, ‘Station 20.’ The fourth Delta A350 is at ‘Station 18’ undergoing outdoor ground tests ahead of cabin fit. Finally, the fifth and sixth Delta A350s are undergoing final assembly.

The Delta A350-900 will be the first aircraft fitted with the new Delta One Suite and premium economy cabin. The aircraft will have 32 Delta One Suites, 48 Delta Premium Select seats, and 226 economy seats. In total, the A350 will seat 306 passengers.