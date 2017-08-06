Airways Magazine

First Delta A350 Lands In Atlanta

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • First Delta A350 Lands In Atlanta ATLANTA — The first Airbus A350-900 for Delta Air Lines touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 1:30 a.m. this morning. The aircraft, N501DN (MSN: 115), arrived after a...
  • Passengers Taken Down Memory Lane At MIA Thanks To Information Screens MIAMI — At Miami International Airport, passengers will now have the chance to be taken on a trip down memory lane. In a new partnership between the Miami-Dade Aviation Department...
  • Best of Airways — Engine Out Ferries By Captain John Marshall • Airways Magazine, May 2017 In the early days of jet transports, the engine that powered the Boeing 707 and Douglas DC-8 was the familiar Pratt...
  • Nashville to Possibly Land Nonstop Flight to London MIAMI – The Tennessean reported an expected announcement to be made by the Nashville Airport (BNA) next week about the already-heavily rumored nonstop flight from BNA to London made by...
  

First Delta A350 Lands In Atlanta

First Delta A350 Lands In Atlanta
August 06
06:07 2017
Print This Article

ATLANTA — The first Airbus A350-900 for Delta Air Lines touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 1:30 a.m. this morning. The aircraft, N501DN (MSN: 115), arrived after a nine-hour delivery flight from Toulouse, France.

Shortly after its arrival in Atlanta, Airways walked around the new aircraft.

IMG_6704 IMG_6712 IMG_6719 IMG_6698

Although the aircraft was delivered on July 13th, the aircraft has remained in Toulouse to be outfitted with wifi post-delivery.

N501DN completed its first flight on May 23rd and has since completed six additional test flights.

Screen Shot 2017-08-06 at 7.13.08 AM

Photo Courtesy of Jujug Spotting

Photo Courtesy of Jujug Spotting

“The Airbus A350 sets a new standard of flying experience for our customers, representing years of product innovation as Delta continues to transform into a leading global carrier,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO. “Our new flagship A350 fits well in Delta’s long-haul network, combining an exceptional customer experience with strong operating economics and fuel-efficiency as we retire older, less-efficient aircraft.”

Interior Photos Courtesy of Delta

Delta-Premium-Select Delta-One-suite2

Interior Photos Courtesy of Delta

Interior Photos Courtesy of Delta

There are currently five additional Delta A350s undergoing various stages of assembly. At this time, the second A350 for Delta is at the Airbus Delivery Center in Toulouse awaiting customer flights. That aircraft, N502DN, will likely make its delivery flight in early September.

The third Delta A350 is having its cabin installed or as Airbus calls it, ‘Station 20.’ The fourth Delta A350 is at ‘Station 18’ undergoing outdoor ground tests ahead of cabin fit. Finally, the fifth and sixth Delta A350s are undergoing final assembly.

The Delta A350-900 will be the first aircraft fitted with the new Delta One Suite and premium economy cabin. The aircraft will have 32 Delta One Suites, 48 Delta Premium Select seats, and 226 economy seats. In total, the A350 will seat 306 passengers.

0
Tags
A350AirbusAtlantaDelta

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Benjamin Bearup

Benjamin Bearup

Aviation journalist and social media guru from Atlanta, Georgia. I travel for the people I meet and the connections I make. High school senior with a passion for aviation business management. ben@airwaysmag.com @TheAviationBeat

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!