Fly a Plane in Spain! Iberia Recruiting Pilots

DALLAS – Calling all pilots who wish to fly their planes in Spain! Iberia (IB) is now recruiting pilots.

The Spanish carrier has announced that in addition to the first 20 pilots who are upgrading from the IB Cadets program to the airline, it is still seeking additional candidates in a hiring drive that has no closing date.

Requirements

All candidates who meet the requirements are invited to apply. Candidates must have passed their university entrance exam or have completed training providing access to university. Iberia says that the qualifications also include:

ATPL(A) frozen EASA, part-FCL and MCC.

Valid Class 1 medical certificate.

Certificate of linguistic competence in English, at least at level 4, and Spanish level 5.

Right to work in the European Union and passport without restrictions.

Criminal record certificate.

Candidates can increase their chances if they have:

Unrestricted ATPL(A)

Licenses

University studies, professional training, aeronautical experience depending on the candidate’s age, knowledge of other languages, and previous work experience within the aeronautical field or outside it.

All candidates must submit their information at this website. If a candidate has previously submitted information to Iberia employment, they must re-submit on the site.

The airline says that the selection tests will be conducted in groups. They will be staggered in a way that meets the airline’s needs. Candidates must meet all requirements prior to being called to take the first selection test.

About Iberia

Based in Madrid, Iberia is Spain’s largest airline and the country’s flag carrier. Its fleet consists of four Airbus A350s; 12 A330-200s; eight A330-300s; 11 A321s; 16 A320s, 16 A320s; and 16 A319s. It is a member of the Oneworld alliance and is part of the Iberia Group, which also includes Air Nostrum (YW) and Iberia Express. In all, the group flies 140 aircraft and serves 135 destinations.

