Southwind Airlines Begins Operations in Georgia

DALLAS – Türkiyeish carrier Southwind Airlines (STW) has begun operating charter flights from Tbilisi International Airport (TBS) to Antalya Airport (AYT).

The new airline is based at AYT and is comprised of a fleet of one Airbus A321 (8.8 years old) and two A330 (10.9 years old).

The news comes from TAV Georgia, which manages two airports in Georgia. Up to September 25 on Sundays, the airline’s A321 aircraft will operate the once-weekly flights.

Low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines (PC), located in Türkiye, now runs frequent flights from TBS to AYT five times per week. In September, flights will be run six times per week.

Pegasus Airlines TC-NBA Airbus A320Neo. photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Turkish Aviation

For markets in Europe, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and North Africa, Turkey is a developing aerospace center.

Turkey’s aviation and aerospace industries have a lot of potential because of the country’s proximity to developed and developing markets (over 50 countries can be reached within a three-hour flight from Istanbul) and its function as a financial hub.

According to a 2020 IATA report on Turkish aviation, the air transport market in Turkey is forecast under the “current trends” scenario to grow by 109% in the next 20 years. This would result in an additional 91 million passenger journeys by 2037. If met, this increased demand would support approximately US $94 billion of GDP and around 1.5 million jobs.

Featured image: Southwind Airline’s cannon salute. Photo: TAV Georgia