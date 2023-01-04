Southwest Airlines Extends Olive Branch to Customers
DALLAS – In an attempt to ease relations with its disgruntled customers, Southwest Airlines (WN) is offering selected travellers 25,000 Rapid Rewards frequent flyer points worth over US$300 in flights.

The points have no expiration date and can be used by customers “on any available seat.”

The move comes after WN was forced to cancel over 15,000 flights between December 22 and December 30, 2022. Winter storms that created havoc for the US airline industry created an “operational meltdown” for WN.

Thousands of customers were affected by the travel chaos. Photo: Southwest Airlines.

“We’re So Sorry”

In an apology letter sent to customers, the airline CEO Bob Jordan said, “On behalf of Southwest, I want to let you know we’re so sorry. I know no amount of apologies can undo your experience.”

Meanwhile, Mr Jordan said that other customers affected will be receiving refunds and those still waiting to be reunited with lost luggage are “being handled with great urgency.”

Mr Jordan closed the email by saying, “I am so grateful for you and want to thank you in advance for trusting us as we work to restore confidence and deliver on our promise to you, our customer.”

Deep Dive: Southwest Airlines Holiday Meltdown

Featured Image: The reward points are worth over US$300 in flights. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways.

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

