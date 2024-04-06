South Europe Ground Services to Handle IAG Airlines

DALLAS – The new South Europe Ground Services (SOEGS) has been selected to provide services to IAG Group airlines in Spain.

According to a Grupo Iberia press release, SOEGS will provide ground handling services for Iberia (IB), Iberia Express (IB), Vueling (VY), and Level (IB) at all Spanish airports. It will also render passenger handling services for British Airways (BA), Air Nostrum (YW), and Aer Lingus(EI). South Europe Ground Services (SOEGS) is the name selected for the new company, which has already been registered as a business entity in the Madrid (MAD) Commercial Register.

Miguel Ángel Gimeno, current Director of Ground Operations at VY, has been appointed the CEO of SOEGS. Gimeno has extensive experience in airport management. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Zaragoza (ZAZ) and an MBA from IESE Business School. He has spent most of his career at VY over the last 17 years. Besides serving as VY’s Director of Ground Operations, he has also held the positions of Director of OCC and Director of Crew and In-flight Service at the budget airline.

“Taking on the leadership of this new company, within the IAG group, is a real challenge. I am convinced that thanks to our team made up of the best professionals, we will write a page of success in the handling business in Spain, and we will work tirelessly to grow internationally,” said Miguel Ángel Gimeno ,CEO, South Europe Ground Services

Iberia SOEGS Miguel Angel. Photo: Grupo Iberia

South Europe Ground Services

The new company, established with 100 % IAG capital and a majority of IB shareholding, results from the agreement reached between IB and its trade unions on February 2. It aims to guarantee a sustainable and competitive future for the handling business and its workers. The company will have operational autonomy and integrate the employees of Iberia’s current Airport Direction, who will maintain the conditions of their Iberia Agreement and retain all their rights.

In addition to providing ground handling services for Iberia and IAG airlines, SOEGS will also be able to serve third-party companies at the airports where Iberia Airport Services has been awarded a license in the latest Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (Aena) tender.

Featured image: Iberia Airport Services