Sky Coffee-Buenos Aires: Converted Delta MD-88 in Miami
AvGeek

  • by
  • April 10, 2024
  • 1 minute read
Sky Coffee-Buenos Aires Converted Delta MD-88 in Miami. Photo: Edwin Ng/Airways

DALLAS — Situated in a vacant yard at Miami’s Brickell district is a partial fuselage of a former Delta MD-88, repainted with a shiny black/gold livery. It opened as a coffee shop in December 2023. This is the first of its kind in the US. During a stopover in Miami recently, I had the opportunity to visit and speak to the owner, Rosana.

Airways: How did you acquire this airplane?

R: I acquired it from a former Delta pilot of 30 years. He bought the airplane when he retired. We needed to cut it to the current size and ship it from Orlando by trailer.

Sky Coffee-Buenos Aires MD-88 entrance. Photo: Edwin Ng/Airways
How did you choose this area to open?

I lived in Brickell for 20 years and found few places for breakfast. I spotted this lot, contacted the owner, and showed him the airplane. I then acquired all the necessary permits before opening.

How long did it take to open?

It took about six months to convert it into a kitchen and 18 months for the permit.

Sky Coffee-Buenos Aires MD-88 kitchen. Photo: Edwin Ng/Airways
Any future plans?

I want to acquire another similar airframe and expand the business in the nearby area.

The restaurant features a preserved flight deck and a former first-class section with two rows of posh, white-colored seating with new carpeting. Behind the cabin is the kitchen, offering a variety of pastries and coffee.

Sky Coffee-Buenos Aires MD-88 seats. Photo: Edwin Ng/Airways
During my 30-minute stay, there was a steady stream of customers, both regulars and those who were curious, first-time visitors. Sky Coffee-Buenos Aires currently has a 3-year lease at the current location with a staff of ten.

Sky Coffee-Buenos Aires MD-88 galley. Photo: Edwin Ng/Airways
Sky Coffee-Buenos Aires MD-88 flight deck. Photo: Edwin Ng/Airways
The restaurant’s address is 1420 SW 1st Ct Miami, FL 33130. It is about a 10-minute walk from the Brickell Metrorail/Metromover Station.

Featured image: Sky Coffee-Buenos Aires Converted Delta MD-88 in Miami. Photo: Edwin Ng/Airways

author
A practicing dentist with intense interest on all aspects of commercial aviation.  Edwin spends his spare time plane-spotting at his home airport in Dallas, traveling to Europe and Asia in spare time, and writes about the rapidly changing airline industry.

X