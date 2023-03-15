Envoy Air to Receive Six Additional Embraer E175s

DALLAS – Envoy Air (MQ), a regional carrier and subsidiary of American Airlines Group, is to receive six more Embraer 175 aircraft.

The Texas-headquartered airline said on March 14 that the forthcoming aircraft, expected to be delivered “in coming months,” will raise its fleet of E-jets to 134, consisting of 107 E175s and 27 E170s.

Photo: Envoy Air.

Current Vs. Expected Fleet

According to Cirium fleets data, Envoy also uses 22 outdated 50-seat ERJ-145s, all of which are close to 20 years old.

Envoy Senior Vice-President of Air Operations Dee Temples said, “As we move away from the E145 and concentrate on our large (regional jet) business, American continues to invest and have faith in Envoy’s ability to give safe, dependable, and cost-effective service to its clients.

“Envoy has invested significantly in the resources and infrastructure needed to support our Embraer E-Jet fleet, and deliver outstanding service to American’s customers.”

American Eagle (Envoy) Embraer ERJ-140LR (N834AE). Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways.

Envoy’s Business

Together with Piedmont Airlines (PT) of Maryland and PSA Airlines (OH) of Ohio, Envoy is one of three regional airlines that fly on American Airlines (AA) behalf.

The source of these six inbound E175s is still being determined, and the airline did not instantly respond to a request for more information.

CEO Robert Isom noted the underutilization of AA’s regional jet fleet on March 14 at the JPMorgan 2023 Industrials Conference. He estimates that there are currently between 30 and 50 underutilized mainline aircraft and more than 150 regional aircraft that are virtually sitting idle.

“That is capacity that we have the resources – with gates and in some cases even the people on board – to be able to put back up in the air,” Isom added.

Do you believe Envoy’s new aircraft will be a game changer in regional aviation? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Featured Image: Envoy Air (American Eagle) Embraer E175LR (N221NN). Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways.