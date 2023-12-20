Scotland’s Loganair Bids Farewell to Final Saab 340 aircraft

DALLAS — Glasgow-based Loganair (LM) will discontinue flights operated by Saab 340 (SF 34) aircraft in January, 2024. LM has gradually been retiring the Saab 340s in its fleet since mid-2023, replacing them with newer ATR models. The airline already has several ATR-42 and ATR-72 aircraft in its fleet. The final SF 34 in LM’s fleet will be phased out next month and has been in service with LM for over 24 years, being an integral part of Loganair as it is today. Over its lifetime the aircraft has carried eight million LM passengers on over 430,000 flights.

The SF 34 is a Swedish twin-engine turboprop aircraft designed and initially produced by Saab AB and Fairchild Aircraft. It was designed to seat between 30 and 36 passengers. The model conducted its maiden flight in January 1983, and entered service in 1984, with Loganair being one of the largest operators of the aircraft type. Although the SF 34 is still in service with a few airlines, it is no longer being produced. Production of the model ceased in 1999 due to increased competition within the regional aircraft market.

Scottish regional airline LM operates scheduled flights from Glasgow Airport (GLA). In addition to its primary base in Glasgow, it also has hubs at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Newcastle. LM is the largest regional airline in the UK by passenger numbers and fleet size. Hence the airline will bid farewell to the SF 34, offering customers and interested parties an opportunity to experience flying on the SF 34 for the final time.

Loganair ATR 42-500 G-LMRD. Photo: Ervin Eslami / Airways

A Farewell Celebration for LM’s Final Saab 340

To celebrate the years of formidable service that the SF 34 has afforded the airline, they will be operating a series of local circuit flights out of its GLA hub. This provides an opportunity for anyone wanting to fly on the aircraft for the first or last time.

LM will offer four 45-minute flights on its last operating SF 34, on both Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 January. The flight includes a commemorative flight certificate, Saab 340 memorabilia and a GreenSkies contribution to offset carbon emissions from each flight as well as a special contribution to plant a tree in the Caledonian Forest.

The airline will also open a hangar on Sunday 21 January, where one of its SF 34 aircraft will be on display. LM will offer 2 two-hour tours in the hangar. These will be held at 10.00 and 13.00. The proceeds of the hanger tours will go to LM’s nominated charity, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS). Profits from LM’s SF 34 farewell flights will also go to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

Featured Image: Loganair Saab 340 taxiing. Photo: Loganair