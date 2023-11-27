Work Begins on Scotland’s Biggest Airport-based Solar Farm

DALLAS — Installation of Scotland’s largest airport-based solar farm is currently underway at Glasgow Airport (GLA) in partnership with energy transition advisor and developer Ikigai Group and Zestec Renewable Energy.

The project, which is estimated to cost around £18.5 million, will involve the construction of a 19.9 MW solar farm spanning 40 acres. The solar farm will be built in phases to meet the current and future energy needs of the airport and nearby businesses, providing them with access to affordable and sustainable energy.

Zestec will own and operate the solar farm, which is expected to generate enough energy to power approximately 15% of homes in Glasgow. The development of the solar farm is a significant step in GLA’s sustainability journey, enabling the generation of clean energy on-site and supporting the airport’s plans to decarbonize its operations.

The project also lays the foundation for transforming the airport into an energy hub and facilitating zero-emission flights. Ikigai is also collaborating with the airport on other on-site energy solutions, including the implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the production of green hydrogen.

Glasgow Airport is one of the seven British airports that belong to the BAA (British Airport Authority) portfolio. GLA plays a vital role in stimulating economic growth in western Scotland. It contributes around £1.44 billion to the Scottish economy, employing 187 individuals directly and generating an additional 5,500 jobs in the region.

The airport is the second busiest in Scotland, trailing Edinburgh Airport (EDI). GLA serves as the primary hub for long-haul flights, connecting Scotland to destinations in Asia and the North Atlantic region.

Featured image: aerial shot of Glasglow Airport. Photo: Ferrovial