Scoot to Fly New Embraer Jets on Regional Routes

DALLAS — Scoot (TR) will fly to six Southeast Asian destinations with newly acquired Embraer E190-E2 jets. The acquisition of the new generation aircraft allows the airline to open up two new routes: Koh Samui (USM) in Thailand and Sibu (SBW) in Malaysia.

The Singapore Airlines (SQ) owned budget airline will offer an expanded route network of 69 destinations, with the addition of the USM and SBW routes. TR will also utilize these new aircraft to service several existing destinations including Hat Yai (HDY) and Krabi (KBV) in Thailand, and Kuantan (KUA) and Miri (MYY) in Malaysia.

Flights to KBV, HDY, USM, and MYY will begin in May, while flights to KUA and SBW will commence in June. The upcoming E190-E2 services are expected to start on May 7, after the delivery of the first E190 jet in April. This aircraft will be used on Scoot’s existing flights to HDY and KBV from May 7, effectively increasing flight frequencies to both destinations from seven to 10 flights a week.

Scoot has signed a letter of intent to lease nine Embraer E190-E2s. Photo: Scoot.

New Aircraft Type for Scoot

Scoot is scheduled to receive several E190-E2 aircraft by the end of next year. In February, TR announced that nine E190-E2 jets would join its fleet. Five of these are to be delivered this year. The first will arrive in April and four more jets are set to be delivered by the end of 2024. The remaining four are expected to arrive by the end of 2025.

These aircraft allow the Singapore-based low-cost carrier (LCC) to tap into regional growth opportunities when operating flights to smaller cities with lower passenger demand. They also address aircraft-type constraints for TR – which many other carriers are currently facing.

The E190-E2 jet has a range of 5,278 kilometers or six hours of flight time. It will be the smallest aircraft in Scoot’s fleet, seating up to 112 passengers. According to The Straits Times, training of the crew who will fly the new aircraft began in early February.

Feature Image: Scoot Embraer E190-E2. Photo: Scoot