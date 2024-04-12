Scoot Takes Delivery of Its First Embraer E190-E2

DALLAS — Scoot (TR) has taken delivery of its first-ever Embraer E190-E2. This delivery marks the first time an airline in Singapore has introduced an Embraer aircraft in its fleet.

In a special handover ceremony in Embraer’s facility in Brazil, executives from Azorra, TR, and Embraer celebrated the first of nine E190-E2 deliveries for Singapore Airlines’ (SQ) low-cost subsidiary.

The Singapore-based low-cost carrier (LCC) selected the Embraer E190-E2 in May 2023, establishing a partnership with the Fort Lauderdale-based aircraft lessor Azorra.

Scoot has equipped the E190-E2 with 112 seats in the traditional 2-2 configuration. The first four rows boast increased legroom. The emergency row 11 and the first row come with higher legroom and are sold as ‘Stretch’ versions.

The first E190-E2 wearing the Scoot livery. Photo: Embraer

Comments from Airline, Lessor CEOs

Arjan Meijer, President of Embraer Commercial Aviation, stated that Embraer’s E-Jets perfectly align with Scoot’s ambitions. He further noted that E2’s performance on short runways will enhance regional connectivity, complementing TR’s existing fleet. Meijer, emphasizing their long partnership with Azorra, expressed his anticipation for Scoot’s passengers to experience the comfort and quietness of the most fuel-efficient narrowbody aircraft.

“We are honored to be the first Singapore carrier to take delivery of this modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and the E190-E2 jets are crucial to our overall network growth strategy. The delivery of the first Embraer E190-E2 reflects our confidence in the demand for air travel and our commitment to connect our customers to more destinations at the same great value. We thank Azorra and Embraer for supporting us in this next chapter as we become the first major operator of the E2 in Southeast Asia,” said, Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer of Scoot.

John Evans, Azorra’s CEO, also expressed excitement about being part of the LCC’s growth. He highlighted the E2s’ role in optimizing Scoot’s network expansion and reaching new markets with their efficiency and versatility. Evans considers this a significant step for Azorra’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. He further emphasized their pride in delivering the latest aircraft to TR, supporting airline growth globally.

