Scoot Becomes 301st Full IATA Member

DALLAS — Asian airline Scoot (TR) has announced its full membership in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) after complying with all the requirements regarding its operational safety.

This milestone gives TR the opportunity to expand its scope and have access to the different aviation safety, efficiency, and sustainability programs offered by IATA for the better development of the low-cost carrier.

Leslie Thng, CEO of Scoot, said, “We are honored to become an IATA member. This international recognition affirms our dedication to upholding safety for our passengers. Throughout the decade, we have continued to enhance our operational resilience and improve our customers’ experience.”

Scoot is a subsidiary company of Singapore Airlines (SQ) that operates under the particular long-haul low-cost economic model of airlines, connecting 66 destinations in the Asia-Pacific regions and Europe with their hub at Singapore-Changi Airport (SIN).

Additionally, TR is one of the safest airlines in the world, with only nine minor incidents registered during its operational history, with a windshield crack on one of its Boeing 787s being the most serious of them, and registering no injuries. It happened on a flight from Singapore (SIN) to Gold Coast (OOL) in 2019.

The flagship of Scoot, the Boeing 787, offers a very high reduction in flight costs, which then translates into very cheap tickets to Singapore. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

About IATA

IATA includes more than 300 carriers worldwide. It was founded in 1945, and its goal is to achieve a safe, efficient, and sustainable aviation market by setting technical standards for its members.

In exchange, airlines that comply with these standards can benefit from international recognition and cooperation with other carriers, leading to higher profitability.

Regarding their Operational Safety Standards (IOSA), IATA was the first international association to promote a special project to improve real-time airline tracking systems and procedures after the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines (MH) Flight 370 in March 2014.

Along with the ICAO, the IATA spearheads the industry’s push for a safer and more sustainable aviation model in the future.

Featured image: IATA certification ceremony: Scoot