Saudia Partners with Collins Aerospace for Dreamliner Seats

DALLAS — Saudia (SV), the national airline of Saudi Arabia, has entered into a contract with Collins Aerospace to install newly designed seats in SV’s upcoming Boeing 787 fleet, which is set to be delivered from early 2026 onwards.

Additionally, a comprehensive seat retrofit program is planned for the airline’s current Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 fleet, starting in late 2025 and concluding by late 2027. SV’s aim for this program is to enhance functionality and aesthetics, ensuring guests enjoy a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

Notably, all Business Class cabins across SV’s wide-body fleet will be equipped with private suites, further elevating the level of luxury for guests.

One aspect of this collaboration is the establishment of localized repair capabilities and selective spare manufacturing with Saudia Technic, a subsidiary of Saudia Group. This commitment to localization will enhance SV’s in-house repair capabilities, streamline spare support, provide localized product support, and implement comprehensive solutions to optimize fleet performance and operational efficiency.

The partnership between SV and Collins Aerospace represents a significant step forward in the airline’s journey to provide exceptional service and create an unforgettable travel experience for its guests.

The last time we heard from the flag carrier, it had announced the opening of two state-of-the-art simulators of the Airbus A320neo series at its training facilities in Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

As a result, the airline group begins 2024 equipped with five fully functional aircraft simulators to train and certify pilots for its fleet and other clients who entrust Saudia Academy, their training-focused subsidiary.

Featured image: HZ-AK43 Saudia Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways