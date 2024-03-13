Saudi Arabia, China Eastern Airlines Launch New Route

DALLAS — To enhance air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China, the Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) has partnered with China Eastern Airlines (MU) to launch a new air route between Shanghai and Riyadh.

The new air route between Saudi Arabia and China will commence operations on April 8, 2024. It will offer three weekly flights between Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (RUH). MU will operate the route using an A330-200 aircraft, providing an annual capacity of 35,880 inbound seats.

This collaboration between the ACP and MU aims to meet the growing interest and demand for travel between the two nations. It also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to deepen bilateral ties with China and establish a connection that promotes cultural understanding and opens up new growth opportunities.

China Eastern Airlines B-6538 Airbus A330-200 (SkyTeam Livery). Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Vision 2030, Tourism Goals

The partnership between Saudi Arabia and MU supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which focuses on developing sectors like tourism and aviation. Saudi Arabia aims to become a leading aviation hub in the Middle East and a key connection point between East and West. The collaboration with MU is expected to increase trade, people-to-people exchanges, and dialogues across various sectors through the ‘Air Silk Road’ initiative.

Saudi Arabia says it has already achieved its tourism goals by reaching 100 million tourists, including 27 million foreign tourists, seven years ahead of schedule in 2023. The Kingdom has recently set new targets of attracting 150 million tourists, including 70 million foreign tourists, by 2030. Strengthening bilateral relations with China will support Saudi Arabia in achieving its tourism and trade goals by 2030 and beyond.

Featured image: China Eastern Airlines B-5941 Airbus A330-243. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways