DALLAS – On the first day of the 2022 Singapore Air Show, manufacturer Airbus made a strong showing, with orders confirmed for 48 aircraft.

California-based full-service aircraft asset manager Aviation Capital Group confirmed its order for 20 Airbus A220s, while Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways (J9) confirmed its order for 28 A320neo family aircraft.

Boeing, on the other hand, while not securing any new aircraft orders, announced the achievement of US$2bn in e-commerce parts sales throughout 2021. Airbus has three aircraft on static display at the show, including a Cebu Pacific (5J) A330neo, a Korean Airlines (KE) A220-300, and a Singapore Airlines (SQ) A350-900.

Both Boeing and Airbus will be showcasing their latest and greatest in flying displays with the 777-9 and A350-1000.

Photo: Airbus

Aviation Capital Group’s Order

The Aviation Capital Group signed a contract with Airbus for its order of 20 A220 aircraft, adding to their previous order for 40 A320neo family aircraft announced late last year.

The A220, which has become increasingly popular for its unique seat capacity and operational economics, will surely quickly be leased by the company.

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International said, “This order for 20 A220s from Tokyo Century’s Aviation Capital Group reflects the potential of the aircraft as a sound investment, including for investors based in the Asia Pacific region.”

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Jazeera Airways Continues to Grow

Jazeera, the Kuwaiti low-cost carrier, firmed up its order for 28 Airbus aircraft, including 20 A320neos, and eight A321neos. The airline currently operates 17 A320 family aircraft to destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and parts of Southeast Asia.

The new aircraft will unlock potential for the airline to continue expanding to further destinations and will allow the airline to retire some of its older A320ceo aircraft.

Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, said, “By taking both A320neo and A321neo versions, we will have great flexibility to extend our network to medium and longer-haul destinations from Kuwait.”

Featured Image: Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 9V-SMN – Photo: Milan Witham/Airways