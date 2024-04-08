SAS to Leave Star Alliance, Transitions to SkyTeam

DALLAS — SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) will no longer be a member of the Star Alliance after August 31, 2024. Starting September 1, 2024, the airline will become a SkyTeam member.

With this transition, SK says SAS EuroBonus members can look forward to experiencing loyalty benefits similar to those currently offered by Star Alliance airlines but now with most of SkyTeam’s airlines. SAS EuroBonus members will have access to 19 new airlines and over 1,060 global destinations.

SAS actively engages in advanced negotiations with SkyTeam and several member carriers to establish and grow extensive commercial relationships. The Scandinavian flag carrier aims to provide customers with a broader range of travel options, including new opportunities to explore previously unserved destinations.

SAS LN-RRL Boeing 737-800 (Star Alliance Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Smooth Transition, Guidance

According to an SK release, tSK has worked closely with Star Alliance, SkyTeam, and many of its members over the past six months to ensure a seamless transition for all customers and EuroBonus members.

The airline was keen to note that EuroBonus will remain SK’s loyalty program even after the airline leaves the Star Alliance, with the airline guiding customers and EuroBonus members “every step of the way during this transition.”

Paul Verhagen, Chief Commercial Officer at SAS, expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance transition, stating, “We are thrilled to progress on our alliance transition journey and pave the way for delightful new destinations and loyalty program benefits across the world. Our focus now is to guide customers and our EuroBonus members on each step during this transition. We look forward to sharing more details as our journey progresses, with the aim to create a smooth transition to an exciting travel future with us.”

SAS co-founded the Star Alliance in 1997. Other founding members included United Airlines (UA), Air Canada (AC), Lufthansa (LH), and Thai Airways International (TG). Oneworld was established in 1999, and SkyTeam was the last of the three alliances to be formed in 2000.

Featured image: SAS Scandinavian Airlines OY-KBM Airbus A340-313 Star Alliance livery. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways