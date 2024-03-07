SAS Reports Q1 Results, Prepares Busy Summer Season

DALLAS — Today, Scandinavian Airlines (SK) reported its Q1 financial results and described how it was progressing through its Chapter 11 process and meeting important milestones.

According to the Q1 report, there were some changes in the scheduled services for the first quarter compared to the previous year. In January 2024, there was an average increase of 6.3% in comparison to the same period in 2023. Additionally, the load factor in scheduled services for the first quarter was 71.8%.

SAS has reported a 13% year-on-year increase in operating revenues, reaching SEK 8.9 billion compared to last year’s SEK 7.9 billion. Generally, the operating income showed a positive trend, improving from negative SEK 2.6 billion to negative SEK 1.2 billion. Earnings before tax showed improvement, standing at a negative SEK 1.1 billion, marking a year-on-year gain of SEK 1.4 billion.

The total operating expenses for the quarter amounted to SEK 10.1 billion, due to cost reductions across the board. At the end of the quarter, the cash balance was reported at SEK 5.3 billion, with a cash flow from operating activities showing an outflow of SEK 38 million.

“We observed continued healthy passenger demand through the first quarter with the total number of passengers up 6.3 percent compared with the same period last year. Year-on-year, our RPK increased 13.3 percent, while capacity increased 9.3 percent. Our flown load factor for the quarter was 71.8 percent, up 2.6 percentage points compared with the same period last year.” President and CEO Anko van der Werff

SAS Scandinavian Airlines A350. Photo: SAS.

Chapter 11, SkyTeam Alliance

SAS has revealed additional developments in its Chapter 11 proceedings. SK submitted its second amended Chapter 11 plan and the corresponding disclosure statement to the U.S. court on February 5, 2024. The airline is aiming to secure court approval for the Chapter 11 plan in the first quarter of 2024. The conclusion of the first half of 2024 anticipates the completion of the restructuring process. Additionally, the refinancing of SAS’ initial term loan was successfully finalized in November 2023.

SAS has also obtained funding in its investment agreement with the winning bidder consortium, which includes Castlelake, Air France-KLM (AF-KL), and Lind Invest, in collaboration with the Danish state. The agreement involves a comprehensive investment of approximately SEK 13.2 billion in the restructured SAS.

As part of the agreement, SAS aims to leave the Star Alliance and become a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, of which Air France-KLM (AF-KL) is a partner, by the end of Q2 2024.

SAS operates its Airbus A350s on its long-haul network. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

New Routes

In preparation for the upcoming summer season, SAS announced an extensive flight schedule covering over 130 destinations in more than 40 countries.

Increased frequencies have been introduced to popular European destinations, and the addition of nine new European destinations, including direct flights to Ibiza and Tivat on the Montenegro coast. Moreover, SAS will add flights to North America and Asia during the summer program, including increased frequencies to popular destinations like New York and Tokyo.

A notable addition to the North American network is Atlanta, with daily direct flights throughout the summer season. In 2022, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) achieved the status of the world’s busiest airport, having welcomed nearly 94 million passengers.

SE-ROJ SAS Scandinavian Airbus A320neo. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

A Somber Outlook

As Anko van der Werff, President and Chief Executive Officer, said SAS will continue to work toward completing its Chapter 11 process in the US, and toward reaching the objectives in the SAS FORWARD plan.

“The aim is currently to receive approval from the US court of the Chapter 11 plan in the first quarter of 2024, to be followed by obtaining regulatory approvals and the implementation of a Swedish company reorganization at the SAS AB level. While work still remains, I am pleased to see the substantial progress we are making to become a competitive and financially strong company.” Anko van der Werff, President and Chief Executive Officer

Featured image: SAS SE-DOX Airbus A320neo. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways