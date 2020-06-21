Airways Magazine

Iran To Offer Discounts for Airspace Use

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Frontier Airlines Expands Service from Cincinnati MIAMI – Today, Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines (F9) announced it is expanding service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The airline restores non-stop flights to six cities: Atlanta, Dallas, Miami,...
  • Japan Airlines to Increase Domestic Flights MIAMI – Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on June 18 that it will further increase its domestic flight offerings in July. During June, a 20% recovery is expected, and in the...
  

Iran To Offer Discounts for Airspace Use

Iran To Offer Discounts for Airspace Use
June 21
09:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – After a downturn in flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions, Iran is drawing up plans to give discounts to some international airlines using its airspace, according to state news agency IRNA.

According to a report by Reuters, the state news agency quoted Nasser Aghaei, director of the state-run Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company saying that the discounts, which are pending government approval, would go to the top eight airlines providing transit income and those boosting their flights by 20%.

No general fee cut is planned though, IRNA said. Iran is one of many countries paying so-called overflight charges, which are typically used to finance services such as air traffic control, and weather and aeronautical data.

Why Foreign airlines avoid Iranian airspace

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737.

Major airlines rerouted or canceled flights in January before the pandemic in order to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

On Jan 8, when the Kyiv-bound Ukraine International Airlines (PS) Boeing 737 crashed shortly after the takeoff en route from Tehran to Kyiv, all 176 people on board a Ukrainian airliner flight were killed.

Iran acknowledged shooting down the plane but said that it had done so by mistake while on high alert, hours after it fired at U.S. targets in retaliation for a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general.

Additionally, in June, several global airlines re-routed flights over parts of the Gulf to avoid Iran-controlled airspace, after the U.S. aviation regulator suspended their carriers from the region following Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0