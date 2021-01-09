MIAMI – The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine transport by air using dry ice.

Classified as “dangerous goods” by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), dry ice can transform into carbon dioxide at temperatures higher than -78 degrees Celsius.

The DGCA has stipulated that all “operators while engaging in transportation of COVID-19 vaccines packed with dry ice shall establish the maximum quantity of dry ice that can be loaded in a given cargo hold or in the main deck (passenger cabin) when a passenger version is deployed for all cargo operations.”

Air India Airbus A320neo reg: VT-EXM Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

An Upcoming Rollout

India, with the help of the DGCA, is preparing for a widespread COVID-19 vaccine rollout with a mock drill having been conducted on January 8.

The Indian drug regulator has approved the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield developed by the Serum Institute and Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech for emergency use.

With the Indian airline industry in a deep decline by way of the COVID-19 pandemic, the efficient transportation of COVID-19 vaccines will hopefully allow for an effective recovery.

Featured image: Vistara Airbus A320 at Delhi (DEL) Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

