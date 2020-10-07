MIAMI – Today, Airports Council International (ACI) World and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have made a joint call for a globally-consistent approach to testing international passengers as an alternative to quarantine measures.

According to ACI and IATA, the global shut down of air transport as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions has had a catastrophic impact on employment. Some 4.8 million industry jobs have been lost or are under threat.

As the CART reconvenes this week, ACI and IATA emphasizes that a systematic approach to testing must be the key focus.

Both associations call for an internationally agreed and recognized approach to testing passengers during the travel process that is fast, practical, accurate, low-cost, easy-to-use and supported by public health authorities.

IATA logo. Photo: Airways Magazine files.

Statement from IATA

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO, said, “Governments must cooperate to remove quarantine restrictions and restart air travel. A systematic approach to COVID-19 testing will provide an effective way to give governments the confidence to re-open borders without quarantine.”

“That’s critical because millions of jobs depend aviation. And millions more travelers want and need to reconnect with family, take a hard-earned vacation or support their international business needs.”

Juniac also said, “We must learn to live with this disease and that includes safely restoring the freedom to travel. Already we have measures in place to ensure safe journeys through ICAO’s CART recommendations.”

The CEO added that trials around the world were helping demonstrate that the industry had effective testing technology that could be efficiently integrated into the travel process.

“We count on ICAO’s leadership to bring governments into agreement on an implementation plan so that aviation can reconnect people and economies. We need to do this with speed. Each day of delay puts more jobs at risk.”

Photo: Pexels.com

Statement from ACI

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World Director General,said, “This will better foster recovery among airports, airlines and the travel and tourism sectors, thereby protecting jobs and providing the economic and social benefits that aviation delivers to the local, national, and global communities it serves.”

“Airports and airlines are united in the view that a consistent approach to testing passengers will help to restore the confidence of passengers, avoid border closures, and remove cumbersome quarantine measures which are hampering the genuine efforts of the aviation industry to recover.”

Photo: ACI World