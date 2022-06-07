Ryanair Unveils UK Winter 22/23 Schedule

DALLAS – Ryanair (FR) has revealed its largest-ever UK Winter 22/23 schedule, which includes 13 new routes to destinations including Barcelona and Turin.

The new schedule extends FR’s total Winter ’22/23 routes to/from the UK to 449, providing consumers with more winter travel alternatives than ever before and boosting off-peak tourism.

Ryanair continues to drive traffic recovery and create jobs across Europe sustainably with a growing fleet of new B737 “Gamechanger” aircraft, which burn 16% less fuel and emit 40% less noise while adding 4% more seats, with 90 bases and over 2,500 routes operating across 36 European countries this winter.

To celebrate today’s announcement of its Winter 22/23 schedule, FR has launched a limited-time seat sale on new routes for travel from October 2022 until March 2023.

Ryanair 9H-VUK Boeing 737-8-200 MAX

Comments from Ryanair

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said, “As Europe’s no.1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce our Winter ‘22/23 schedule for the UK with 449 routes to popular destinations across Europe, including new routes to/from Barcelona, Lanzarote, and Turin.

McGuinness added that although the new schedule offered plenty of choices, demand was growing swiftly, so customers should book their “Winter ‘22/23 getaways” early to ensure the lowest possible fares. He’s right that demand is on the rise, causing havoc at UK airports amid staffing shortages.

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary has proposed that the army be deployed to UK airports for the next “three to four months” to assist in resolving the widespread disruption that peaked over the half-term holiday.

To avoid the long lines and delays that have afflicted customers this week, the airline’s CEO suggested that military personnel with experience providing security be deployed at overburdened transportation hubs.

Ryanair 9H-QBM Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Ryanair under Fire for Afrikaans Testing

Just as the airline announces its winter schedule, it has been chastised for requiring South African passengers to take an Afrikaans test before boarding flights to confirm their nationality.

The LCC has been accused of racial discrimination after administering a test in the West Germanic language, which was forced on black South Africans during apartheid and is only spoken by about 12% of the population. FR does not operate direct flights to or from South Africa.

Featured image: Ryanair- 9H-QTC – Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways