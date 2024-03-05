Ryanair Reports 5% Rise in February Traffic

DALLAS — Ryanair (FR) announced a 5% rise in passenger numbers in February 2024, carrying 11.1 million passengers compared to 10.6 million in the same period last year. However, the airline faces challenges, including flight cancellations due to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Despite the ongoing cancellations, FR operated over 63,000 flights in February, maintaining a high load factor of 92%. Looking at the year ending February 2024, FR’s traffic grew significantly by 9% to 182.6 million passengers, with an improved load factor of 94%.

In February, the low-cost carrier (LCC) reported its fewest flight cancellations since last October due to the Israel-Gaza conflict. The airline canceled 800 flights last month, down from 950 in January.

N4022A (will be EI-HGH), Ryanair Boeing 737-8-200 MAX | Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Future Outlook

While February passenger numbers were positive, FR expects to carry fewer passengers than initially planned in the coming financial year due to Boeing 737 MAX delivery delays. The airline anticipates carrying 198 million to 200 million passengers in the financial year from April, down from the previously forecast 205 million.

This adjustment results from planned summer schedule cuts due to receiving fewer Boeing MAX deliveries than anticipated. The LCC was expecting to receive 57 Boeing 737-8-200 planes by the end of April, but the latest crisis at Boeing means it will deliver just 40 jets before the end of June.

Feature Image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways