Ryanair Ramps Up Operations to Zagreb, Sarajevo

DALLAS — Ryanair (FR) has increased flight frequency to Zagreb (ZAG) in Croatia and extended the operational date of services to Sarajevo (SJJ) in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The European low-cost carrier (LCC) is adding frequencies on its new route between ZAG and Girona (GRO) in Spain. According to EX-YU Aviation, the airline has announced that it will increase the frequency of its scheduled flights between GRO and Zagreb from two to three weekly flights.

The seasonal service commences on July 5 and will continue until the end of the European summer season, in late October. The inaugural flight for this route is scheduled for April 1. This marks the start of convenient and cost-effective flight connections between ZAG and GRO.

Ryanair Sun (Buzz) EI-GSC Boeing 737-8AS(WL). Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Extended Seasonal Route

In addition, FR has extended the operating dates for its new seasonal service between Thessaloniki (SKG) in Greece and SJJ. The budget carrier will launch flights between SKG and SJJ on July 3.

This route was initially planned to operate until August 28. However, the carrier has extended this service by a month. FR will offer two weekly flights on this route until September 29.

This extension provides an ideal opportunity for travelers to visit Greece during the summer months. With flights launching on July 3, passengers can look forward to even more options for summer getaways.

Feature Image: Ryanair 9H-QDK Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways