Ryanair to Launch 20 New Winter Routes

DALLAS – This month, low-cost carrier Ryanair (FR) revealed its intentions to add a fourth aircraft and launch 20 new winter routes to expand services at Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE).

The decision reflects an added US$100m investment in the airline’s Venice base, which was formed in October 2021. The investment in Italy’s Veneto region as a whole now stands at US$600m, which comprises two aircraft operating from the local Treviso Airport (TSF).

The airline will fly 330 weekly flights from VCE to 27 destinations during the winter of 2022–2023, with 20 new routes to places including Birmingham, Cologne, Dublin, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Madrid, Marseille, and Vienna.

The added routes will “substantially boost” connectivity at the Venice airport, offering connections to 11 European nations, based on a collaborative statement from the carrier and SAVE Group, which runs the airports in Venice and Treviso.

Ryanair 9H-QBM Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Comments from Ryanair Official

Ray Kelliher, Ryanair’s director of route development, said that the airline’s “fast growth” will strengthen its presence in the regions of northern Italy.

As per a businestravelnewseurope.com report, Kelliher added, “While other carriers lowered their capacity by nearly 50% prior to COVID, the SAVE Group moved swiftly and aggressively to the Veneto region’s benefit, guaranteeing Ryanair’s long-term growth. In comparison to our Venice pre-Covid capacity, we will be operating at more than 470% this winter.”

According to Camillo Bozzolo, director of aviation sales and marketing for SAVE Group, the carrier’s most recent investment will restore connectivity and generate 120 new jobs.

Featured image: Ryanair Malta – 9H-QTC – Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways