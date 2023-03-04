Ryanair February Traffic Grows 22%

DALLAS – Ryanair (FR), Europe’s largest low-cost airline, reported a 22% increase in traffic in February 2023, with a total of 10.6 million passengers. This marks a significant increase compared to the same period last year, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The traffic growth is due to the travel restrictions being gone and people can travel again like before the pandemic situation. Furthermore, FR added 31 new routes in February, including the Canary Islands, Cyprus, and Greece.

Ryanair operated more than 60,400 flights last month, with a load factor of 92%, which was up by 6% from 86% in February 2022.

We are delighted to see passenger numbers continue to grow as more people return to flying. Our low fares and wide range of destinations continue to attract passengers, and we are confident that this trend will continue throughout the year. Michael O’Leary, Ryanair CEO

Split Scimitar Winglet technology on a Ryanair Boeing 737-800. Photo: Ryanair

Sustainability

Outside of traffic growth, FR signed a 175 million dollar agreement with Aviation Partner Boeing (APB) about retrofitting some of their 737-800’s winglets. They are going to install Split Scimitar Winglet technology on their first 400 Boeing 737-800, cutting carbon emissions by 165.000 tonnes. Their target is to become emission-free by 2050.

As Europe’s most environmentally efficient major airline, we are leading the way in sustainable aviation as demonstrated by this investment in our fleet. This winglet technology will help us reach our ambitious environmental targets on our pathway to net zero emissions by 2050. We are impressed with APB’s innovative winglet designs and look forward to having them installed on not just this first aircraft but on over 400 of our aircraft to further reduce our emissions. Thomas Fowler, Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability

Featured Image: Fabricio Spicuglia/Airways