Ryanair Announces New Dublin Maintenance Facilities

DALLAS – Ryanair (FR) is investing in its aircraft maintenance facility at Dublin Airport (DUB), including the construction of a new €40m (US$44m) hanger.

The new 120,000sq foot hanger will have four bays and handle line and heavy maintenance for its 737 fleet. It will also be one of Europe’s most environmentally friendly facilities, assisted by gas absorption heat pumps to reduce energy usage by up to 35%. Some 200 new jobs will also be created for mechanics and engineers.

The new hanger will support the airline as it plans to grow its fleet to some 600 aircraft. Construction is expected to commence later this year with the hope that maintenance operations will begin in Q2 2025.

Ryanair (EI-DHP) Boeing 737-8AS(WL). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.

“Ireland’s No.1 Airline”

Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said, “As Ireland’s No.1 airline, we are delighted to announce our plans to invest a further €40 million in Dublin which will see significant expansion of our Dublin maintenance base and will create a further 200 highly paid jobs for engineers and mechanics. This facility will be state of the art and one of the most environmentally friendly hangars in Europe and will facilitate the maintenance of our growing fleet.

“Ryanair is the ‘go-to’ airline for highly skilled engineering jobs with our industry-leading rosters for engineers and the opportunity to work with the biggest operator of Boeing 737s in Europe. We are pleased to announce the expansion of Ryanair maintenance in Ireland as Ryanair continues to grow to over 600 aircraft and 225 million passengers by 2026.”

Featured Image: Ryanair (Air Malta), 9H-QBE, Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways.