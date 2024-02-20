Singapore Airshow: Royal Brunei Airlines Orders Four Boeing 787 Dreamliners

DALLAS — Royal Brunei Airlines (BI) has announced a firm order for four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at $1.2 billion at list prices. This order was announced at the Singapore Airshow 2024, held from February 20 to 25.

The Brunei-based carrier chose the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner because of its fuel efficiency, operating range, and passenger comfort. It is 20% more fuel-efficient than the airplanes it will replace, and it has a quieter cabin and larger windows. BI has operated the Boeing 787-8 for the last decade.

“The forthcoming arrival of the 787-9 Dreamliner symbolizes a bold step forward in our ongoing journey toward innovation and excellence. In our constant effort to offer unparalleled service matched with the highest safety standards to our guests, the new fleet will allow us the potential to tap into new growth areas, strengthening our market appeal and enabling us to provide a superior travel experience to our guests.” Karam Chand, CEO of Royal Brunei Airlines

Thai Airways Ordered 45 Boeing 787s at the Singapore Airshow. Photo: Boeing

Growing Demand for Aircraft in Southeast Asia

Boeing said that the order from BI is a sign of the growing demand for widebody airplanes in Southeast Asia. The region’s airlines are expanding their networks and fleets to meet the increasing demand for air travel.

The order for four Dreamliners is the latest in a series of orders for Boeing from Southeast Asian airlines. On the same day of the Airshow, Thai Airways (TG) also confirmed its long-awaited order for 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners alongside an option for an additional 35 aircraft.

“By renewing its investment in the 787 Dreamliner, Royal Brunei Airlines will continue to connect Brunei with the world while offering the carrier’s signature service and comfort to passengers. The 787-9 will deliver the versatility, efficiency and range that Royal Brunei Airlines desires to pursue increasing air travel and tourism opportunities.” Brad McMullen, Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing

Royal Brunei Airlines was the first Southeast Asian carrier to fly the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over a decade ago. It operates five Boeing 787-8s, serving destinations in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is a widebody, fuel-efficient airplane, allowing BI to fly more passengers and cargo farther while operating more efficiently. It has a range of 15,800 kilometers (9,800 miles) and can seat up to 380 passengers in a two-class configuration.

Feature Image: Royal Brunei Boeing 787. Photo: Boeing