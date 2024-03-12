The State of Riyadh Air at One Year

DALLAS — On March 12, 2023, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia made a global media splash with the Riyadh Air (RX) announcement. This new airline aimed to revolutionize air travel by offering a fully digital and immersive experience onboard.

Since then, RX has tirelessly worked to promote its brand, strategy, and long-term goals with remarkable dedication. The airline has set its sights on commencing operations in Spring 2025. However, there has been little visible progress regarding the operational aspect, at least in the public eye.

As we mark the airline’s first anniversary, it is worth reviewing RX’s commercial and operational milestones. Airways has gathered insights from two key figures at the airline, Vincent Coste (Chief Commercial Officer) and Peter Bellew (Chief Operating Officer).

The mediatic attention Riyadh Air has received since its creation has been outstanding. Photo: Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air Before Launch, First Impressions

The airline’s inauguration was a strategic move anticipated by the commercial aviation community for months. In November 2022, widespread rumors existed about a new company called RIA Airlines emerging in the Middle East. This airline was explicitly designed to aid Saudi Arabia in expanding its aviation sector and competing with neighboring countries.

The official launch of RX took place on March 12, 2023, and Tony Douglas was appointed Chief Commercial Officer of the new carrier. Douglas is a highly influential figure in the airline industry and has played a crucial role in the recent growth of Etihad Airways (EY), now the second-largest airline in the UAE.

During the international reveal, it was also confirmed that RX’s initial financial objectives were to contribute US$20 billion to the Saudi GDP (excluding oil exploitation) and generate more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

On its first day, RX announced plans to expand its route network to over 100 destinations by 2030. However, no official assignments have been made for these destinations at the time of writing.

The Boeing 737 MAX, a candidate to form the airline’s narrow-body fleet, stands next to the Riyadh Air Boeing 787 at Le Bourget.

Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

An All-Boeing 787 Fleet

Riyadh Air wasted no time after announcing its brand, revealing its first aircraft order two days later. On March 14, the airline confirmed that it would be adding up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to its fleet. These aircraft would be split into 39 firm units and 33 additional options.

During the 2023 edition of the Dubai Air Show, Peter Bellew, the Chief Operating Officer of RX, stated that the airline had been considering offers from finance companies, banks, and lessors for financing this significant aircraft order. However, no official agreement or contract has been announced by any party.

Bellew also provided more details about the upcoming order for narrow-body planes. He mentioned that they currently planned to have a fleet consisting of a single type of narrow-body aircraft. With 72 Boeing 787s bound for the airline, RX expects to have 270 aircraft by 2030. The COO added that this order would be finalized in the next few weeks after the Dubai Air Show in 2023.

Today, RX has not yet received any aircraft deliveries and has not obtained the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) necessary for operations in the coming year. The airline has confirmed initiating its AOC application process.

Unlike the first design, the second livery falls under the popular “Eurowhite” standards. Image: Riyadh Air

Two Liveries—Two Meanings

“Lavender is the symbol of Saudi hospitality, so the lavender colors reflected on our livery symbolize the hospitality we want to display to our guests when they travel with us.” Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Coste uses those words to describe the indigo livery the demonstrator Boeing 787 wears and promotes at different air shows worldwide.

The initial livery of RX, unveiled shortly before the 2023 Paris Airshow and displayed at Le Bourget, deviated from the current trends in the airline industry today. It broke away from the popular “Eurowhite” trend in Western carriers.

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft, registered as N8572C, showcased this unique livery. The aircraft was borrowed from Boeing after its intended customer, MIAT Mongolian (OM), did not take delivery of this particular unit.

In addition to the first livery, the cost of painting and maintaining this scheme on all aircraft would be pretty significant. RX confirmed that this design would not be the only one. Five months later, a second livery was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow.

The second livery followed a more cost-efficient and standard trend, featuring a white fuselage with a colored tail. When asked about the meaning behind this design, the Chief Operating Officer, Peter Bellew, described it as a representation of “the purity of the sky.” Rather than physically painting an aircraft a second time, RX announced the second design virtually at the show, utilizing augmented reality.

As part of its marketing strategy, Riyadh Air presented as the airline sponsor of the Spanish soccer club Atlético de Madrid. Photo: Riyadh Air

Staff Recruitment: Women in Riyadh Air

Launching an airline involves more than just establishing a fleet, route network, and market. The importance of the staff should never be underestimated. As of November 2023, eight months after Riyadh Air’s launch, the airline announced that the initial crew recruitment processes had occurred in London, Paris, and Dubai.

During this stage, the company hired fewer than 20 pilots, and only four of them began their type rating sessions at Boeing’s facilities in November. However, Bellew stated that by Spring 2025, the airline aimed to have recruited around 300 pilots and cabin crew members to commence operations.

Also, as the industry is involved in constant operational growth, more and more airlines implement campaigns to encourage women crew members to join their staff each year. Vincent Coste said, “As long as we have the possibility because ultimately, we need to ensure that we have enough employees to run the airline, we hope we have as many women as possible in Riyadh Air.”

As a potential worldwide aviation hub, Saudi Arabia is growing as a clear candidate to dominate the future airline industry in the Middle East.

Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

How Will Coexistence With Saudia Work?

One of the most pressing questions is how RX will establish itself in Saudi Arabia and coexist with the flag carrier Saudia (SV), which has been operating for 75 years.

The answer lies in an agreement the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) government presented in May 2022, known as the Saudi Aviation Strategy. This agreement, confirmed by RX and SV, outlines that the latter will gradually cease its operations in Riyadh by 2030.

This means that King Khaled International Airport (RUH) will be exclusively available for RX’s operations, while Jeddah, the coastal city, will become the focal point for SV’s future development in their “new era,” as defined in October 2023.

The airlines are not considered direct competitors—they will work together from their respective hubs to position the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a prominent player in the aviation industry alongside its Middle Eastern counterparts, such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

During the 2023 Dubai Airshow, both airlines signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their collaboration. This agreement includes establishing a joint codeshare network and integrating their loyalty programs, among other mutual benefits.

Now that the brand identity and overall goals have been settled in the community, it’s time to examine Riyadh Air’s operational evolution toward 2025.

Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

What’s Next for Riyadh Air?

Since its official inauguration on March 12, 2023, RX has been actively promoting its ideas, branding, and goals to attract investors to support its plans to begin operations by Spring 2025. However, some skeptics view this target date as overly ambitious and unrealistic.

The reality is that, on its first anniversary, RX is a topic of conversation. Still, there is limited knowledge about the airline’s technical and operational structure for the upcoming year.

Riyadh Air has not obtained the necessary AOC from the authorities, owns no aircraft outright, and faces significant uncertainty regarding its narrow-body fleet and overall route network. As a result, RX faces a lengthy and challenging journey as it strives to achieve its first flight from the capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Featured image: Riyadh Air’s family photo at the 2023 Dubai Airshow. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways