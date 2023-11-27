London’s River Thames: New Home for G-BOAB Concorde?

DALLAS — A crowdfunding campaign aims to relocate Concorde next to the London Eye on the River Thames. Paul James and Club Concorde seek to raise £1 million to secure the iconic supersonic jet, whose owner, British Airways (BA), has parked the SST at London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

According to their GoFundMe page, the purpose of this endeavor is to rescue Concorde from its slow demise at LHR and transform it into a tourist attraction in central London. The plan involves displaying the aircraft on a purpose-built platform near the London Eye.

Concorde’s interior has already been stripped down to its bare metal, providing a striking contrast to its former self. By restoring the iconic aircraft, the organizers believe they can preserve its legacy and give it a new home in the heart of London.

The Concorde in question is BA Concorde G-BOAB, also known as ‘Alpha Bravo.’ It was retired in August 2000, following the tragic Concorde crash in Paris the previous month.

G-BOAB ‘Alpha Bravo’ Tour

Although the idea of relocating the aircraft to central London was initially proposed in 2010, it has been revived with the launch of the Concorde on the Thames web page. The £1 million will cover up to three planning applications, which could be needed to guarantee planning permission.

The organizers have outlined their vision for the attraction, mentioning that visitors will have the opportunity to explore the reception area and listen to former aircrew members share their memories of specific flights and interesting passengers. Guided tours of the exterior and interior of Concorde, including the flight deck, will be offered to small groups.

Image via GoFundMe

The rear cabin will still feature around 50 seats, each equipped with the latest technology for special presentations by the pilots as well as direct communication with the flight deck. Visitors will also be able to enjoy simulated Concorde flights from various airports worldwide, complete with snacks, champagne, chocolates, and coffee.

Once the tour of Concorde is complete, visitors will have the option to explore the memorabilia shop, which offers a unique range of Concorde-themed gifts that can be purchased directly or through the extensive website. Alternatively, they can choose to dine at the Concorde restaurant, specializing in authentic Concorde Transatlantic cuisine, indulge in afternoon tea, or simply relax with a drink at the bar.

While a fee will be charged for the guided tour, access to the restaurant, bar, and shop will be free for visitors, as per the organizers’ plans. At the time of writing, the GoFundMe page had raised £3,933 toward the £500,000 goal.

Featured image: Concorde G-BOAB ‘Alpha Bravo’ at London Heathrow. Photo: BrayLockBoy, CC BY-SA 4.0