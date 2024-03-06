Qatar Airways Retires Its Last Boeing 747

DALLAS — Qatar Airways Cargo’s (QR) Boeing 747F, registered A7-BGB, made its final landing in commercial cargo service for the airline set to prioritize greener flying.

The flight, QR8807, arrived from Barcelona and touched down in Doha at 15:00 local time on Friday, March 1, 2024.

A7-BGB joined the QR Cargo fleet on September 26, 2017. Over seven years, the aircraft and its sister Jumbo freighter flew more than 9,000 flights, accumulating over 66,000 block hours and transporting nearly 800,000 tonnes of cargo.

During its service, the primary destination for the 747 aircraft was Incheon, with 1,165 flights. Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Guangzhou were also among the top 10 destinations served by the cargo aircraft. Both Boeing 747Fs are now bound for UPS (5X).

Qatar Airways Cargo A7-BGB Boeing 747-8F photo by Alberto Cucini/airways

Qatar’s Boeing 747 Freighters

Qatar Airways Cargo’s Boeing 747 freighters played a vital role in safely transporting goods for international customers, including racing cars (up to 30 can be accommodated on a 747F) and thoroughbred race horses (up to 90 horses on one flight). These freighters also played a significant role during the pandemic by transporting PPE and other medical equipment worldwide when many other aircraft were grounded.

Mark Drusch, Qatar Airways Cargo’s chief cargo officer, stated that the decision to welcome Boeing 747 freighters to their fleet seven years ago was driven by a sharp increase in customer demand for capacity, which they could promptly fulfill. The airline’s “Next Generation” freighter strategy is based on evolving customer expectations, sustainability, and efficiency.

Qatar Airways Cargo has a firm order for 34 Boeing 777-8Fs, with options for an additional 16, to enhance its 27 Boeing 777 Freighters (with the 28th 777F joining the fleet in mid-March). These new aircraft feature advanced technology systems, airframes, and engines.

The 777-8F is set to be the industry’s most efficient, largest, long-range, and most capable twin-engine widebody freighter. Compared to the 747-8, it will reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 30%.

Featured image: Boeing 747-8F Qatar airways cargo A7-BGB photo by Davide Calabresi/Airways