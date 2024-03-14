Qatar Airways, Aer Lingus Launch New Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS — Qatar Airways (QR) and Aer Lingus (EI) entered a new codeshare partnership on March 13, 2024.

The codeshare arrangement will give passengers expanded access to destinations across the UK and Ireland. It will also benefit passengers from Africa, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Qatar Airways will codeshare on flights operated by Ireland’s national carrier, Aer Lingus (EI), and Aer Lingus Regional. The move enhances QR’s growing partnership with International Airlines Group (IAG). The codeshare will enable seamless connections between QR and EI flights through DUB (DUB), London (LON) and Manchester (MAN). Customers will be able to travel between destinations in Ireland and the UK, including Aberdeen (ABZ), Belfast (BFS), Cork (ORK), and Glasgow (GLA), through QR’s extensive route network.

According to a media statement, QR Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori said, “Our new codeshare partnership with Aer Lingus demonstrates Qatar Airways’ commitment to its customers, who will benefit from a wider choice of global destinations. The move also builds on our long-term strategic relationship with IAG as we expand our codeshare coverage even further. It is an exciting opportunity to extend our exceptional service to even more travelers through this partnership.”

Aer Lingus EI-LRB Airbus A321-253NX. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

Aer Lingus‘s Network

Ireland’s flag carrier was established in 1936. EI operates scheduled flights on over 100 routes from DUB, ORK, Shannon (SNN), and Knock (NOC) to Europe, the UK, and North America. In 2024, the airline will offer 19 transatlantic routes from DUB and SNN and three transatlantic routes from MAN to North America and the Caribbean.

Qatar Airways reinforces its position in the European market by having codeshare coverage with EI and all IAG carriers, including British Airways (BA), Iberia (IB), and Vueling (VY). EI is a member of the International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups.

Aer Lingus Chief Strategy and Planning Officer Reid Moody said, “We’re pleased to launch our new codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways, offering their customers a great choice of routes and destinations on Aer Lingus’ extensive network of flights across the UK and Ireland. Customers can expect a warm welcome and friendly service and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

