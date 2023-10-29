Qantas Adds Year-round Perth-Paris Nonstop Route

DALLAS — Qantas Airways (QF), the national carrier of Australia, is introducing a new nonstop route between Perth and Paris. This new year-round route will operate four days per week during the peak European summer, starting on July 12, 2024. The airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will operate the route, initially taking approximately 17 hours.

The launch of this nonstop connection comes in time for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the European summer. The new service will cut around three hours off the current fastest travel time from Perth to Paris.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson expressed excitement about adding Paris to the QF map and meeting the demand for direct flights to the French capital. The schedule for this new route will add more than 75,000 seats between Australia and Europe each year.

“We’re the only airline offering these direct flights rather than going through a midpoint because the key market we serve is Australia. Our in-flight service is designed with long-haul travel in mind, said the CEO.

The Qantas Group’s international capacity is expected to increase to above 90% of pre-COVID levels by the end of the year and return to 100% by the middle of next year. The new flights will operate through the airline’s existing terminal at Perth Airport (PER), allowing seamless connections to other domestic destinations in Australia.

According to the airline, the Paris service will also provide customers with the option to connect to more than 70 destinations across the region, including Barcelona, Munich, Frankfurt, Athens, and 12 destinations within France, through QF’s network of partners.

Featured image: Qantas (VH-ZNB) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways