Qantas to Launch New Melbourne to Jakarta Route

DALLAS – Qantas (QF) has announced a new route to Jakarta, Indonesia, from Melbourne, as the carrier is gradually increasing its international network.

The Australian flag carrier will operate three-weekly flights between Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) and Melbourne (MEL), starting from the 16th of April later this year, subject to further approval.

QF already serves CGK from Sydney Airport (SYD). The carrier will deploy its Airbus A330-200s on the route from Melbourne as it does with its Sydney service.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Garuda Indonesia (GA) was the only carrier operating the CGK to MEL route. However, the Indonesian carrier dropped it in 2021. Qantas will now be the only operator on the route.

“Indonesia is a rapidly growing economy and home to more than 270 million people. As one of Australia’s closest neighbors, these new flights will also help support the growing trade and investment links between our two countries.” Andrew David, Qantas Domestic and International Chief Executive

Qantas will use its Airbus A330s on the route. Photo: Malcolm Nason/Airways

Qantas International Expansion

This is the third new international route from Melbourne launched by QF following the ease of travel restrictions last year. Alongside this route to Indonesia, Qantas has recently launched flights to Delhi (DEL), India, and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) in the United States.

“We expect these flights to be popular with Victoria’s large Indonesian expat community wanting to visit family and friends back home as well as offering a new gateway for travelers looking to explore the region,” says Qantas domestic and international chief executive Andrew David.

Feature Image: Qantas VH-EBM Airbus A330-200. Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways