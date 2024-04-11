Porter Airlines Inaugurates Vancouver-Montréal Service

DALLAS — Porter Airlines (PD) has launched its first Western Canada route between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

This new route marks the airline’s foray into Western Canada, providing passengers with more travel options. The service began with one daily roundtrip flight operated by the carrier’s state-of-the-art 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The aircraft’s two-by-two configuration ensures no middle seats on any PD flight.

Porter passengers will enjoy a range of amenities and services. These include free, fast WiFi, a selection of premium snacks, and complimentary beer and wine served in glassware. Additionally, passengers can purchase priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 underwing. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Connections, Codeshare Partnership

The new Vancouver-Montréal route offers various connections to Eastern Canada via YUL, including Halifax, Toronto-Pearson, and Toronto-City. This complements Porter’s daily non-stop service between Toronto-Pearson and Ottawa to Vancouver. Furthermore, PD’s codeshare partnership with Air Transat (TS) provides convenient connections from YUL to various European destinations, such as Paris and London.

This feeder network strategy is designed to accelerate both airlines’ expansion in their respective markets: domestic and transborder short- and medium-haul for PD and international medium- and long-haul for TS. TS operates flights to more than 60 international destinations; PD serves over 30 destinations in North America.

Porter Airlines plans to expand its service from Montréal to Edmonton and Calgary later this spring. With the addition of these three new western destinations, Porter will operate eight non-stop routes out of Montréal.

Featured image: C-GKQP Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 YVR/CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways