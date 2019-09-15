Airways Podcast: Neeleman Interview (Pt. 2); American Retires MD-80; British Airways Strike; Frontier Into New York

MIAMI — Season 3 of The Airways Podcast continues with the second episode featuring our special guest, David Neeleman.

On this second episode our hosts Vinay, Rohan, and Enrique tackle three new topics that have caused the aviation scene to shakeup during the last two weeks.

This episode of The Airways Podcast kicks off with the industry’s top headlines. Rohan, Vinay, and Enrique carry on analyzing their three favorite topics drawn from the headlines, offering unique insights, also enhanced by production bonuses that will round-up the episode in a compelling fashion:

American Airlines retires the MD-80 from its fleet.

British Airways is crippled by two days of flight crew strikes.

Frontier opens new base in Newark with all-new routes.

The episode culminates with our exclusive interview with David Neeleman, who tells Airways Managing Editor, Chris Sloan, his thoughts on the ultra-long-haul segment of the industry, the A321XLR, what he thinks about his involvement with TAP Portugal, and a few personal remarks.

Remember The Airways Podcast is scheduled to go on air every first and fifteenth day of the month, available for download on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, Libsyn, YouTube, GooglePlay, and Android.

Tune in, The Airways Podcast is here!