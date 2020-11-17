Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

In this second episode of Season 4, Rohan, Vinay, and Enrique jump right into three very interesting topics:

• Singapore Airlines to retire some Airbus A380s and Boeing 777-300s.

• Air Canada cancels some Airbus A220s and Boeing 737 MAX orders.

• Alaska Airlines names new CEO (bonus: fleet discussion)

• The Top 5 most-read news on Airwaysmag.com

And in this episode, we welcome Chris Sloan, founder of The Airchive, who shares with Rohan the details of the re-launch of his “webseum” of Aviation.

Stay tuned, The Airways Podcast is here!